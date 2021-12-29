Strs Ohio Buys New Holdings in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36. Weber Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

