Strs Ohio Buys 200 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $97,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $214,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

