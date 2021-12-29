Strs Ohio Acquires 6,300 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

