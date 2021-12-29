Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.36. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,243 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). Analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

