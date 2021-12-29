Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

