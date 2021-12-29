Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

