Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA FISR opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

