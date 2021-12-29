Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

