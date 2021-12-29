Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

