Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

