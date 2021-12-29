Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.