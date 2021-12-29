Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 297,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,854. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35.

