Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) Shares Up 46.7%

Shares of Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC) shot up 46.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 13,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 30,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Sterling Consolidated had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Sterling Consolidated Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution O-ring and rubber products. It also involves in the provision of freight and rental services. The company was founded on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Neptune, NJ.

