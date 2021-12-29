Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.09 and a 200-day moving average of $320.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

