State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $102.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
STT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,964. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
