State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $102.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in State Street by 89.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in State Street by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,964. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

