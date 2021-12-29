State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 35,564 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

