State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

