State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

