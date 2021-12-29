State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,751 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.