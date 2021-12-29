State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 40,396 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $854.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

