Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

