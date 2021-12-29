STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.13

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 7173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

