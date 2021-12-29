Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 877,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period.

PHYS stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,790. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

