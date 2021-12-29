Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 182.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

