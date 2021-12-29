Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.81 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce sales of $504.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.24 million and the highest is $544.38 million. Spire reported sales of $512.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

