Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim Sells 203,153 Shares

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim sold 203,153 shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$431,862.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,197,720.36.

Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$74.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

