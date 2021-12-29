SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 526.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

