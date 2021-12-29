SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.93

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.93 and last traded at $128.92, with a volume of 34332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

