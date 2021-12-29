SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $1,743,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

