SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

