Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:SOMC opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.53. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. The company includes time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated teller machine services.

