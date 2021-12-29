South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.50

South32 Limited (LON:S32) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 8684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.89).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.37. The stock has a market cap of £10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

