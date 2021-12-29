SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 504,314 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

