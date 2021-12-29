SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.73

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and traded as low as $23.04. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 1,786 shares changing hands.

SNCAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

