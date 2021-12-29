Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skeena Resources.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company.

Shares of SKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.