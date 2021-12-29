Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 878.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

