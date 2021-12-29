SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.14. 40,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 326,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.19.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

