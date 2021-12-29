Sigma Planning Corp Takes $241,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $156.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

