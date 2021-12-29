Sigma Planning Corp Sells 190 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,570,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $241.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.