Sigma Planning Corp Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

