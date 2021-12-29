Sigma Planning Corp Has $209,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

