SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.30

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.30 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45.64 ($0.61). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 409,888 shares trading hands.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.65) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £39,935 ($53,683.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,893.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

