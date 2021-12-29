Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 319 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

