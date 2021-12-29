Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,085 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,328,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $682.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.