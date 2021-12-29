Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of BMO opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

