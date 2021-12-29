Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Cigna by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after buying an additional 351,597 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

