Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.