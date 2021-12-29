Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 956,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.37.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.