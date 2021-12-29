Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 956,323 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

