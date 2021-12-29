SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,143,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -273.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

