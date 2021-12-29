SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLAY opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

